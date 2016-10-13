Gig Harbor remains undefeated with 8-0 win against Peninsula

Gig Harbor’s Bailey Werner (2) celebrates a goal in the second half. Gig Harbor played Peninsula in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, October 13, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Leahi Manthei (3) passes through the defense of Peninsula’s Madison Grande (11) setting up a goal in the first half. Gig Harbor played Peninsula in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, October 13, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Bailey Werner (2) heads the ball in the second half. Gig Harbor played Peninsula in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, October 13, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Paige Tullis (5) heads the ball in the first half. Gig Harbor played Peninsula in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, October 13, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Kaysie Bruce (14) fouls Peninsula’s Hannah Bebich (15) in the first half. Gig Harbor played Peninsula in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, October 13, 2016.
Players celebrate Leahi Manthei’s (3) goal in the first half. Gig Harbor played Peninsula in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, October 13, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Kaysie Bruce (14) and Peninsula’s Betsy Brunkow (5) fight for possession in the first half. Gig Harbor played Peninsula in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, October 13, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Leahi Manthei (3) tries to keep possession through defense by Peninsula’s Hannah Bebich (15) in the first half. Gig Harbor played Peninsula in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, October 13, 2016.
Peninsula’s Allison Bryant (1) makes a lunging save in the second half. Gig Harbor played Peninsula in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, October 13, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Madi Bosselmann (15) heads the ball in the first half. Gig Harbor played Peninsula in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, October 13, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Leahi Manthei (3) fights off Peninsula’s Betsy Brunkow (5) for possession in the first half. Gig Harbor played Peninsula in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, October 13, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Kiana Yamamoto (18) heads the ball in the second half. Gig Harbor played Peninsula in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, October 13, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Chloe DiBisceglie (20) heads the ball in the second half. Gig Harbor played Peninsula in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, October 13, 2016.
