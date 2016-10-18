Gig Harbor extends winning streak with 2-0 win against Central Kitsap

Gig Harbor’s Paige Tullis (5) celebrates with Jaylynn Barton (17) after Barton’s goal in the first half. Gig Harbor played Central Kitsap in a soccer match at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Tuesday, October 18, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Jaylynn Barton (17) shoots into the corner of the net for a goal in the first half. Gig Harbor played Central Kitsap in a soccer match at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Tuesday, October 18, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Jaylynn Barton (17) lifts a shot into the corner of the net for a goal in the first half. Gig Harbor played Central Kitsap in a soccer match at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Tuesday, October 18, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Erinn Harder dives to make a save in the first half. Gig Harbor played Central Kitsap in a soccer match at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Tuesday, October 18, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Madi Bosselmann (15) heads the ball in the second half. Gig Harbor played Central Kitsap in a soccer match at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Tuesday, October 18, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Kaysie Bruce (14) and Central Kitsap’s Courtney Murray (11) fight for possession in the first half. Gig Harbor played Central Kitsap in a soccer match at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Tuesday, October 18, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Jaylynn Barton (17) shoots towards the goal in the first half. Gig Harbor played Central Kitsap in a soccer match at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Tuesday, October 18, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Leahi Manthei (3) covers her face as Central Kitsap’s Courtney Murray (11) lifts a pass over her head in the first half. Gig Harbor played Central Kitsap in a soccer match at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Tuesday, October 18, 2016.
Central Kitsap’s Melina Polzin (19) heads the ball in the first half. Gig Harbor played Central Kitsap in a soccer match at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Tuesday, October 18, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Hannah Carroll (10) fights with Central Kitsap’s Olivia Krog (15) for a header in the second half. Gig Harbor played Central Kitsap in a soccer match at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Tuesday, October 18, 2016.
