Gig Harbor defeats Stadium 5-0 to advance to 3A state tournament

Gig Harbor’s Chloe DiBisceglie, 20, and Abby Nordquist, 22, celebrate DiBisceglie’s goal in the second half. Gig Harbor played Stadium in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Gig Harbor’s Alyssa Gray, 11, is fouled by Stadium’s Nyah Rivera, 3, in the first half. Gig Harbor played Stadium in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Carolyn Merrick, 4, keeps possession away from Stadium’s Samantha Putnam, 7, in the first half. Gig Harbor played Stadium in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Kaysie Bruce, 14, celebrates her goal on a corner kick in the first half. Gig Harbor played Stadium in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Alyssa Gray, 11, celebrates after scoring a goal in the second half. Gig Harbor played Stadium in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Kaysie Bruce, 14, and Stadium’s Jami Hughes, 23, fight for possession in the first half. Gig Harbor played Stadium in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Imani Bennett, 9, heads the ball in the first half. Gig Harbor played Stadium in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Alyssa Gray, 11, shoots a goal in the second half. Gig Harbor played Stadium in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Kaysie Bruce, 14, looks to pass while defended by Stadium’s Jami Hughes, 23, in the first half. Gig Harbor played Stadium in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Leahi Manthei, 3, and Stadium’s Adriana Garcia, 20, fight for possession in the first half. Gig Harbor played Stadium in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Erinn Harder, 0, makes a save in the first half. Gig Harbor played Stadium in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Leahi Manthei pushes the ball up the field in the first half. Gig Harbor played Stadium in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Alyssa Gray, 11 is fouled by Stadium’s Monique Nagel, 13, in the second half. Gig Harbor played Stadium in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Leahi Manthei, 3, and Carolyn Merrick, 4, celebrate a goal by Manthei in the second half. Gig Harbor played Stadium in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
