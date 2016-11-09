Peninsula's season ends with 3-0 loss to Bishop Blanchet

Peninsula’s Ashleigh Bernhard (2) leaps to bring down the ball in the second half. Peninsula played Bishop Blanchet in a soccer match at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Wednesday, November 9, 2016.
Bishop Blanchet players celebrate a goal in the first half. Peninsula played Bishop Blanchet in a soccer match at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Wednesday, November 9, 2016.
Peninsula’s Ashleigh Bernhard (2) and Bishop Blanchet’s Katie Newman (9) collide while going after the ball during the first half. Peninsula played Bishop Blanchet in a soccer match at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Wednesday, November 9, 2016.
Bishop Blanchet’s Ellie Schooner (8) and Peninsula’s Audrey Lauer (10) fight for possession in the second half. Peninsula played Bishop Blanchet in a soccer match at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Wednesday, November 9, 2016.
Peninsula’s Ali Campigotto (0) makes a save in the second half. Peninsula played Bishop Blanchet in a soccer match at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Wednesday, November 9, 2016.
Bishop Blanchet’s Gigi Gallaudet (12) celebrates a goal in the second half. Peninsula played Bishop Blanchet in a soccer match at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Wednesday, November 9, 2016.
Peninsula’s Betsy Brunkow (5), heads the ball in the first half. Peninsula played Bishop Blanchet in a soccer match at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Wednesday, November 9, 2016.
Peninsula’s Madison Grande (11) pushes the ball up the field in the second half. Peninsula played Bishop Blanchet in a soccer match at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Wednesday, November 9, 2016.
Peninsula’s Ashleigh Bernhard (2) and Bishop Blanchet’s Gigi Gallaudet (12) watch the ball sail after a Bernhard kick in the second half. Peninsula played Bishop Blanchet in a soccer match at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Wednesday, November 9, 2016.
