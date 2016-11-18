Peninsula's rally comes up short against Meadowdale 34-29

Peninsula’s Jack Filkins (1) brings down Meadowdale’s Kela Marshall (6) in the fourth quarter. Peninsula played Meadowdale in a football game at Edmonds Stadium in Edmonds, Wash., on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Peninsula players take the field for the game against Meadowdale. Peninsula played Meadowdale in a football game at Edmonds Stadium in Edmonds, Wash., on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Peninsula's Evan Johnson (11) avoids a tackle by Meadowdale's Will Schafer (3) during a kick return in the first quarter. Peninsula played Meadowdale in a football game at Edmonds Stadium in Edmonds, Wash., on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Peninsula’s Cameron Lewis (3) loses a fumble in the first quarter. Peninsula played Meadowdale in a football game at Edmonds Stadium in Edmonds, Wash., on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Meadowdale’s Haelin Roberts (5) makes an acrobatic catch through heavy defensive pressure by Peninsula’s Jack Filkins (1) in the first quarter. Peninsula played Meadowdale in a football game at Edmonds Stadium in Edmonds, Wash., on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Peninsula’s Burke Griffin (15) looks to pass i the first quarter. Peninsula played Meadowdale in a football game at Edmonds Stadium in Edmonds, Wash., on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Meadowdale’s Drew Tingstad (10) rushes with the ball in the first quarter. Peninsula played Meadowdale in a football game at Edmonds Stadium in Edmonds, Wash., on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Peninsula’s Kenny Easton (35) slides into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Peninsula played Meadowdale in a football game at Edmonds Stadium in Edmonds, Wash., on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Peninsula’s Jackson Reid (34) tries to bring down Meadowdale’s Zach Plummer (34) in the second half. Peninsula played Meadowdale in a football game at Edmonds Stadium in Edmonds, Wash., on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Meadowdale’s Zach Plummer (34) pulls in a touchdown catch in the last play of the first half under pressure by Peninsula’s Nick Eberhart (24). Peninsula played Meadowdale in a football game at Edmonds Stadium in Edmonds, Wash., on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Peninsula's Kenny Easton (35) rushes for a touchdown to open the second half. Peninsula played Meadowdale in a football game at Edmonds Stadium in Edmonds, Wash., on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Peninsula’s players bring down Meadowdale’s Drew Tingstad (10) for a sack in the third quarter. Peninsula played Meadowdale in a football game at Edmonds Stadium in Edmonds, Wash., on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Peninsula's Justin Grosshans (10) reacts after a defensive stop in the third quarter. Peninsula played Meadowdale in a football game at Edmonds Stadium in Edmonds, Wash., on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Peninsula’s Burke Griffin (15) gets into the end zone with a QB sneak play in the third quarter. Peninsula played Meadowdale in a football game at Edmonds Stadium in Edmonds, Wash., on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Peninsula's Evan Johnson (11) blocks a punt which sailed out of the back of the end zone for a safety in the third quarter. Peninsula played Meadowdale in a football game at Edmonds Stadium in Edmonds, Wash., on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Peninsula's Alex Beloate (4) pulls down a catch in the fourth quarter. Peninsula played Meadowdale in a football game at Edmonds Stadium in Edmonds, Wash., on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Peninsula’s Burke Griffin (15) throws on the run in the fourth quarter. Peninsula played Meadowdale in a football game at Edmonds Stadium in Edmonds, Wash., on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Peninsula’s Jace Keim (2) can’t pull down a catch during Peninsula’s final drive in the fourth quarter. Peninsula played Meadowdale in a football game at Edmonds Stadium in Edmonds, Wash., on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Meadowdale’s Kela Marshall (6) reacts after Jayden Jackson (2) broke up a pass intended for Peninsula’s Austyn Thompson (5) forcing a turnover on downs to end the game. Peninsula played Meadowdale in a football game at Edmonds Stadium in Edmonds, Wash., on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Peninsula’s Graham Schmidt (51) reacts on the sideline as Meadowdale runs out the clock in the fourth quarter. Peninsula played Meadowdale in a football game at Edmonds Stadium in Edmonds, Wash., on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Meadowdale coach Matt Leonard is soaked by a player while celebrating Meadowdale’s 34-29 win over Peninsula. Peninsula played Meadowdale in a football game at Edmonds Stadium in Edmonds, Wash., on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Peninsula’s Nathan Thompson (8) and Blake Cantu (37) walk off the field following Peninsula’s 34-29 loss to Meadowdale. Peninsula played Meadowdale in a football game at Edmonds Stadium in Edmonds, Wash., on Friday, November 18, 2016.
