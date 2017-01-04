Timberline outlasts late Gig Harbor rally 44-37

Timberline’s Jaelen Bush (13) pulls down a rebound away from Gig Harbor’s Patrick Fredrickson (33) in the first quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Timberline High School in a basketball game at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Timberline’s Erik Stevenson (10) dunks after a steal in the first quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Timberline High School in a basketball game at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Drew Parrish (24) fights for a rebound with Timberline’s Conner Warick (22) in the second quarter. Gig Harbor’s Gig Harbor High School played Timberline High School in a basketball game at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Timberline’s Erik Stevenson (10) swats away a shot by Gig Harbor’s Chad Stevens (4) in the first quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Timberline High School in a basketball game at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Marcus Oman (11) puts up a shot in the first quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Timberline High School in a basketball game at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Timberline’s Tariq Romain (1) drives to the hoop in the second quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Timberline High School in a basketball game at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Players reach for a rebound in the first quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Timberline High School in a basketball game at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Chad Stevens (4) and Timberline’s Eli Morton (3) get tangled while fighting for a rebound in the fourth quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Timberline High School in a basketball game at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Drew Parrish (24) puts up a shot in the third quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Timberline High School in a basketball game at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Timberline’s Erik Stevenson (10) and Gig Harbor’s Avery Jones reach for a rebound in the second quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Timberline High School in a basketball game at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Chad Stevens (4) drives to the basket under heavy defensive pressure by Timberline’s Jaelen Bush (13) in the first quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Timberline High School in a basketball game at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Timberline’s Isaac Thompson (21) falls on Gig Harbor’s Marcus Oman while fighting of a loose ball in the third quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Timberline High School in a basketball game at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Timberline’s Jaelen Bush (13) blocks a shot by Gig Harbor’s Patrick Fredrickson (33) in the fourth quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Timberline High School in a basketball game at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
