Peninsula wrestling takes down Gig Harbor 60-8

Peninsula’s Nathan Johnson wrestles Gig Harbor’s Trever Zeitner in the 132-pound wrestling match. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in a wrestling match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, January 12, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Riley Wynn pins Gig Harbor’s Dylan Posod. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in a wrestling match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, January 12, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Gig Harbor’s John Bittinger takes down Peninsula’s Seth Wahto in the 152-pound wrestling match. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in a wrestling match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, January 12, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Gig Harbor’s John Bittinger takes down Peninsula’s Seth Wahto in the 152-pound wrestling match. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in a wrestling match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, January 12, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Seth Wahto takes down Gig Harbor’s John Bittinger in the 152-pound wrestling match. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in a wrestling match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, January 12, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Michael Campigotto attempts to pin Gig Harbor’s Adam Oberstar during their wrestling match. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in a wrestling match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, January 12, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Gig Harbor’s Zayne Ball holds Peninsula’s Isaac Casey during their wrestling match. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in a wrestling match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, January 12, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Keanu Vongsy wrestles Gig Harbor’s Zach Batanian in the 182-pound wrestling match. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in a wrestling match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, January 12, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Keanu Vongsy wrestles Gig Harbor’s Zach Batanian in the 182-pound wrestling match. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in a wrestling match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, January 12, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Nathan Johnson wrestles Gig Harbor’s Trever Zeitner in the 132-pound wrestling match. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in a wrestling match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, January 12, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Cayman Smith pins Gig Harbor’s Andre Gorski. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in a wrestling match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, January 12, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com