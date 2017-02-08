Gig Harbor comes up short against Kelso 62-52

Gig Harbor’s Chad Stevens (4) puts up a shot around the defense of Kelso’s Emmitt Kinch (3) in the fourth quarter. quarter. Gig Harbor High School player Kelso High School in a basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey, Wash., on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Marcus Oman pulls away a rebound and puts up a shot in the second quarter. Gig Harbor High School player Kelso High School in a basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey, Wash., on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Ben Hollenbeck (4) tries to put up a shot around the defense of Kelso’s Emmitt Kinch (3) and Shaw Anderson (24) in the second quarter. Gig Harbor High School player Kelso High School in a basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey, Wash., on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
Players fight for a rebound in the second quarter. Gig Harbor High School player Kelso High School in a basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey, Wash., on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Chad Stevens (4) drives to the hoop for a lay up in the first quarter. Gig Harbor High School player Kelso High School in a basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey, Wash., on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Patrick Fredrickson (33) turns to shoot in the first quarter. Gig Harbor High School player Kelso High School in a basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey, Wash., on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Avery Jones (5) scores on a lay up in the third quarter. Gig Harbor High School player Kelso High School in a basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey, Wash., on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Chad Stevens (4) puts up a shot around the defense of Kelso’s Riley Noah (4) in the second quarter. quarter. Gig Harbor High School player Kelso High School in a basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey, Wash., on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Drew Parrish drives to the basket in the first quarter. Gig Harbor High School player Kelso High School in a basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey, Wash., on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Ben Hollenbeck (2) tries to pass while defended by Kelso’s Emmitt Kinch in the second quarter. Gig Harbor High School player Kelso High School in a basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey, Wash., on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Patrick Fredrickson (33) loses control of a rebound in the fourth quarter. Gig Harbor High School player Kelso High School in a basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey, Wash., on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
