Woodturning helps Gig Harbor man cope with effects of stroke

Christine Erikson talks about qualifying for the United States Dressage Finals in Lexington, Ky. While preparing for her qualifying event, Erikson was diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. Erikson hopes to raise enough money to go to Kentucky to complete her dream and compete in the championships.
Diane Jackson gives a tour of YMCA Camp Seymour's Largest Living Machine, a water treatment facility located at the camp. The Largest Living Machine will be available for tours during the Key Peninsula Farm Tour.