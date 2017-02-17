Woodturning helps Gig Harbor man cope with effects of stroke

Dan Stromstad and Dennis Johnson have been friends for more than 35 years. Woodturning has brought them closer together.

Gig Harbor equestrian sets sights on national dressage competition

Christine Erikson talks about qualifying for the United States Dressage Finals in Lexington, Ky. While preparing for her qualifying event, Erikson was diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. Erikson hopes to raise enough money to go to Kentucky to complete her dream and compete in the championships.

