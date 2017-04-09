Paddlers hit the water in 6th Annual Gig Harbor Paddlers Cup

A goose goes airborne as Ryan Grady paddles his canoe in the 10K inner harbor race at the Paddlers Cup in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Saturday, April 08, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Racers carry their canoes, kayaks, and paddle boards down into the water before the start of the Paddlers Cup 10k and 5k races in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Saturday, April 08, 2017.
Kayakers get ready before the start of the Paddlers Cup 10k and 5k races in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Saturday, April 08, 2017.
Racers, including Ryan Wurts, right, carry their canoes, kayaks, and paddle boards down into the water before the start of the Paddlers Cup 10k and 5k races in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Saturday, April 08, 2017.
Ella Bloomquist, center right, gets in her kayak as she gets ready to compete in the 5k inner harbor race at the Paddlers Cup in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Saturday, April 08, 2017.
Paddlers compete in the inner harbor races during the Paddlers Cup in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Saturday, April 08, 2017.
Ana Swetish, left, and Elena Wolgamot, right, carry their kayaks into the water before the star of the Paddlers Cup in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Saturday, April 08, 2017.
People gather to watch the inner harbor races during the Paddlers Cup in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Saturday, April 08, 2017.
A team from Joint Base Lewis-McChord gives a last push as they approach the finish line during a dragon boat race at the sixth annual Paddlers Cup in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Sunday, April 09, 2017. The dragon boat races capped off the two-day Paddlers Cup Regatta which involved various long and short distance races and workshops for both experienced and novice paddlers.
Geese fly as Ryan Grady paddles his canoe in the 10K inner harbor race at the Paddlers Cup in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Saturday, April 08, 2017.
Paddlers compete in the inner harbor races during the Paddlers Cup in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Saturday, April 08, 2017.
Marco Scheuer turns his paddle board around a buoy during the Paddlers Cup in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Saturday, April 08, 2017.
A team from Greater Gig Harbor Foundation competes in a dragon boat race at the sixth annual Paddlers Cup in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Sunday, April 09, 2017.
Paddlers compete in the inner harbor races during the Paddlers Cup in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Saturday, April 08, 2017.
A police boat brings in an injured kayaker as paddlers compete in the inner harbor races during the Paddlers Cup in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Saturday, April 08, 2017.
Dragon boat teams compete during the sixth annual Paddlers Cup in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Sunday, April 09, 2017.
