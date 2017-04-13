Gig Harbor defeats Central Kitsap 3-2

Gig Harbor’s Logan Kinney (12) goes up for a header against Central Kitsap’s Chris Hunter (11) in the first half. Gig Harbor played Central Kitsap in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Gig Harbor’s Winston Sappenfield (0) saves a shot on goal in the first half. Gig Harbor played Central Kitsap in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Chase Tovey (10) gets off a shot that sails too high in the first half. Gig Harbor played Central Kitsap in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Jovani Martinez (8) pushed the ball up the field during a brief rain shower in the first half.Gig Harbor played Central Kitsap in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Chase Tovey (10) beats Central Kitsap’s Drew Diefendorf (20) to a header that scores a Gig Harbor goal in the first half. Gig Harbor played Central Kitsap in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Shawn Kimble (11) moves the ball up the field in the first half. Gig Harbor played Central Kitsap in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Trevin Snell (15) goes up for a header to keep the ball from Central Kitsap’s Sorrel Perrone (16) in the first half. Gig Harbor played Central Kitsap in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Chase Alire (7) breaks away from a crowd of Central Kitsap players to turn and shoot in the first half. Gig Harbor played Central Kitsap in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Chase Alire (7) shoots and scores a goal in the second half. Gig Harbor played Central Kitsap in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Chase Alire (7) and Jovani Martinez (8) celebrate Alire’s goal in the second half. Gig Harbor played Central Kitsap in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Players go after a corner kick in the second half. Gig Harbor played Central Kitsap in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Winston Sappenfield (0) defects the ball during a corner kick in the second half. Gig Harbor played Central Kitsap in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Central Kitsap players reacts after Gig Harbor’s Winston Sappenfield (0) makes a save in the closing minutes of the match. Gig Harbor played Central Kitsap in a soccer match at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
