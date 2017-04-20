Secrets of a successful sailing instructor

Gig Harbor resident Mike Rice started the Puget Sound Sailing Institute 32 years ago. Since then, four of its sailors have won Outstanding Instructor of the Year from the American Sailing Association, including Rice who earned the honor for the eighth time in 2016.
