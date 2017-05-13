Peninsula advances to state with 3-0 win over Mt. Tahoma

Peninsula's Maynor Martinez, left, Ben Stanford, Drew Ramsey and their Seahawks teammates whoop with joy after defeating Mt. Tahoma, 3-0, to advance to the state championships. Photo taken in Tacoma on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Peninsula's Ben Patterson leaps over Mt. Tahoma's Francisco Alcantar after punching the Seahawks' second goal past the T-Birds keeper to make the score 2-0 Photo taken in Tacoma on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Peninsula's Ben Patterson, left, gets a hug from teammate Maynor Martinez after he scored the Seahawks' second goal to make the score 2-0. Looking on is Mt. Tahoma's Manny Gonzalez. Photo taken in Tacoma on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Mt. Tahoma's Mason Karatur, right, battles for possession with Peninsula's Mason Haubrich, who scored the Seahawks' third goal to make the final score 3-0. Photo taken in Tacoma on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Mt. Tahoma gets fired up prior to the match against Peninsula. Photo taken at Mt. Tahoma High in Tacoma on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Peninsula's Maynor Martinez keeps his focus after colliding with Mt. Tahoma's Felix Angel. Photo taken at Mt. Tahoma High in Tacoma on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Storm clouds over during the Mt. Tahoma-Peninsula winner-to-state match. Photo taken at Mt. Tahoma High in Tacoma on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Mt. Tahoma keeper Francisco Alcantar makes a save on a shot by Peninsula's Luis Cornelio, who scored the first goal earlier. Photo taken at Mt. Tahoma High in Tacoma on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Mt. Tahoma's Octavio Guerra slows Mason Haubrich's progress with a slide trackle.Photo taken at Mt. Tahoma High in Tacoma on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Peninsula keeper Benjamin Undem makes a save as Mt. Tahoma's Nestor Rodriguez slides underneath. Photo taken at Mt. Tahoma High in Tacoma on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Mt. Tahoma's Nestor Rodriguez tries to gain space against Jred Brinkman of Peninsula. Photo taken at Mt. Tahoma High in Tacoma on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Mt. Tahoma coach Bernie Unwin watches the action. Photo taken at Mt. Tahoma High in Tacoma on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Peninsula's Drew Ramsey attempts to fend off Mason Karatur of the Thunderbirds. Photo taken at Mt. Tahoma High in Tacoma on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
