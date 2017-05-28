Vaughn Bay Cemetery honors veterans with Aisle of Honor

The Joint Base Lewis-McChord Honor Color Guard walks along the Aisle of Honor as they prepare to retire the colors during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Vaughn Bay Cemetery in Vaughn, Wash., on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
People watch from the shade during the Aisle of Honor Memorial Day ceremony at the Vaughn Bay Cemetery in Vaughn, Wash., on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Donald Haley, who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars, rests and looks through photos in his wallet while waiting for the Aisle of Honor Memorial Day ceremony at the Vaughn Bay Cemetery in Vaughn, Wash., on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Names of veterans are shown on a plaque during the Aisle of Honor Memorial Day ceremony at the Vaughn Bay Cemetery in Vaughn, Wash., on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Donald Haley, who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars, shows a photo of himself after graduating jump school while waiting for the Aisle of Honor Memorial Day ceremony at the Vaughn Bay Cemetery in Vaughn, Wash., on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Flowers for the veteran memorial service are seen during the Aisle of Honor Memorial Day ceremony at the Vaughn Bay Cemetery in Vaughn, Wash., on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Russell Schnittker, President of Key Peninsula Veterans, places a flag during the Aisle of Honor Memorial Day ceremony at the Vaughn Bay Cemetery in Vaughn, Wash., on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Donald Haley, who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars, shows his hat decorated with pins while waiting for the Aisle of Honor Memorial Day ceremony at the Vaughn Bay Cemetery in Vaughn, Wash., on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
