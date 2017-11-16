Technology upgrade for Gig Harbor ambulance

Pierce County officer Jeff Papen won the Washington State School Safety Resource Officer of the Year Award. Papen has worked as a resource officer for ten years. He works as a resource officer at the Puyallup School District.
Rachel Velez took over the concession stand at Volunteer Park on the Key Peninsula in March 2017 to sell burgers, hotdogs, and fries. Velez said she hopes to stay open long enough to serve up specials of food from the south, mainly chicken.
How do you market a high-end property in Pierce County? Alex Gray, Concierge Auctions project sales manager for the most expensive listing in Pierce County, talks about how to market a $10.5 million home just outside Gig Harbor.