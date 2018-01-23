Gig Harbor Council discusses closing times in Millville district

A discussion between city council and local residents during the Monday meeting regarding a hard 10 p.m. closing time for restaurants and businesses on Harborview Drive in the historic Millville district is a possible, future agenda item.
Jackie Olivier, a resident who lives on Harborview Drive, came to the council during the public comment portion of the meeting to discuss worries residents in the area have over Brix 25’s move to the waterfront and how other restaurants who serve liquor are causing issues for their neighbors.
“Our last rezoning was to allow (Brix 25) to move to the Ship to Shore building,” Olivier said. “And (city council’s) last vote, against my pleading, allowed a non-closing time. City council, Millville is a very special area with a few stalls that all close by 6 p.m. To spoil it with people wandering around at all times at night will spoil the peace we all enjoy.”
Olivier said the residents in the neighborhood signed a petition to allow businesses to serve beer and wine only, along with an extended mandatory closing time of 9 p.m. She said residents are worried about nearby businesses serving liquor and have seen issues with people coming from local Mexican restaurant, El Pueblito. She also said parking for Millville Pizza has clogged the street and she has dealt with people blocking her driveway.
“The last city council did not consider us,” Olivier said. “A part from losing our privacy, we will have to live with people coming and going all times of night. People talking, smoking, etc.”
Later in the meeting, councilwoman Jeni Woock said she is interested in discussing a mandatory closing time, such as the 10 p.m. example Olivier gave. The topic will be discussed during the upcoming council retreat Jan. 31, Woock said, and she will try to have something on the agenda in the next few weeks.
PICKING THROUGH DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENTS
During the council comment portion of the meeting, councilman Jim Franich handed out copies of city code chapter 1908, Development Agreements, that he had edited himself, in hopes to propose future changes to the language in the code.
“One of the things that were a pretty big item during our campaign and a big item for the community was the discussion about development agreements,” Franich said. “So I have been giving this a lot of thought and I believe it’s time for council to start a discussion on where we are going to end up, what language in the code will survive, what language won’t, out of chapter 1908.”
Franich’s suggestions included:
Adding the word “standards” to 19.08.20, subsection B, after the word applicable in the sentence “... except as provided in subsection C of this section, a development agreement shall be consistent with applicable development regulations…”
In subsection “B,” under point “2” of the code, where deviations from the development agreement is allowed as long as deviations are consistent with certain requirements towards public health and safety, Franich requested to add wording that would also require consistency with any previous studies on traffic demands.
To completely remove point “2,” under subsection “C,” in the code that refers to allowable deviations from agreements to developments in the downtown area of Gig Harbor.
In section 19.08.50, under subsection “C,” item “1” says a development agreement may be approved for a maximum period of up to 20 years. Franich would ideally like to see a maximum period of five years but “would settle” for a maximum period of 10 years.
“This is just a starting point,” Franich told the council. “We’ll have plenty of opportunity the next six weeks to digest this information, suggest changes and hopefully we can come out with something more predictable for the community on what development they can expect in the city.”
Mayor Kit Kuhn said discussion on changes to the city’ development agreement will be held during their upcoming council retreat and asked for the city to place changes to the agreement on the city council’s meeting agenda for Feb. 12.
NEW COMMITTEE COMMISSIONERS APPOINTED
During the meeting, a few new members of city committees were appointed and introduced by staff, including positions for the city’s art commission, planning commission and the city’s lodging tax advisory board.
There was two expiring positions on the tax advisory board and the city received five applications for the positions. The city staff interviewed all candidates and chose to appoint Tom Drohan and Jacquie Goodwill.
One position opened on the planning commission left vacant after Spencer Hutchins was appointed to city council last fall. The city interviewed five candidates and recommended two applicants to the mayor, who has the responsibility to appoint members to the planning commission. Kuhn appointed Greg Hoeksema.
“I am looking forward to working with planning commission and making recommendations to you about legislative changes, zoning and all of those exciting things,” Hoeksema told the council.
Lastly, a vacant position on the city’s arts commission was filled by Byron O’Neal, who was appointed by city staff after reviewing applications.
“I am very excited to be on the arts commission,” O’Neal said. “It is a great opportunity to be more involved in my community.”
Danielle Chastaine: 253-358-4155, @gateway_danie
