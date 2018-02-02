Nominate your Key Peninsula ‘Citizens of the Year’

The Key Peninsula Lions Club is seeking nominations for its 34th annual Key Peninsula Citizens of the Year Awards event.
Nominees should live, work, volunteer, or own property on the Key Peninsula. Please provide the full name, postal address, telephone number, and a brief description of the nominee’s activities and/or contributions to the Key Peninsula community. Nominations may be sent no later than Feb. 9 to hughmcm26@gmail.com so arrangements can be made to photograph the nominees for publication in advance of the March 31 event.
Keynote speaker will be Pierce County Council member Derek Young. For reservation information, call 253-884-3319.
