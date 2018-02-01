Gig Harbor Fire and Medic One reports for the week ending Jan. 25, 2018

Jan. 19-25
Total calls: 133
Unconscious Patient
Jan. 19: A man was arrested for felony theft and was being held in a holding cell by Gig Harbor Police Department. When an officer went to check on him, he found the man on the ground unresponsive. When crews arrived, they found that the patient reacted to painful stimulus, his eyes were twitching, and he had purposeful movement in his arm; when it was held over his head, he stopped it from hitting his face. The patient spoke to crews in a soft voice, saying that he had a burning sensation in his chest. He also explained that he took heroin earlier that day. He was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.
Fall Patient
Jan. 22: A man told crews that he and his boss were both on a ladder. The ladder tipped over and they both fell to the ground. The man stated that his back came in contact with a 6x6 wooden plank on the ground, and he was feeling pain from his lower back up to his shoulder. He also explained that he was having some pain whenever he took a breath in. He was transported to a hospital for further care.
Overdose
Jan. 23: Crews found a man in his car, slumped over in the driver seat. He was found with a straw in his mouth, and a foil sheet with a black substance on it was found on the dashboard. He was unresponsive to all stimuli. Crews moved him to the medic unit and gave him two doses of Narcan. The patient slowly opened his eyes and began responding. By the time crews arrived at the emergency room, the patient was alert and responding. He was left in the care of the hospital.
Patient Assist
Jan. 25: Crews were dispatched to a residence twice within three hours for a patient assist. The patient had slipped from the bed down to the floor and needed assistance up. The patient denied any pain or difficulty breathing. The patient and spouse both agreed they needed in-home help to continue taking care of the patient. They confirmed they would follow through with getting help.
