Super readers share stories at Purdy Literacy Night

I was wrapped up with other stuff Jan. 18 and, to my regret, unable to attend “Literacy Night” at Purdy Elementary School, which is always a fun and enlightening place to be. Fortunately, to the rescue came the school’s principal, Dina Kristi Rivera — once again!
Purdy’s reading teacher Megan Manning — who planned and organized the event — also wrote a successful grant application for $4,000 to support the school’s literacy program, which included Literacy Night. Rivera describes Manning as, “an amazing teacher!”
Manning said she was delighted nearly 200 “Super Readers” attended Purdy’s family literacy night. The event was a fun-filled evening of reading activities which included writing poems with local children’s author Dvora Swickl, reading in “Super Capes,” literacy-based games for all reading levels, and a very successful book exchange where students took home “new-to-them” books.
Under the direction of Purdy music teacher, Kyobi Sumhall, third- and fourth-grade students performed songs to inspire others to read. There was even reading with labradoodles.
Never miss a local story.
This event kicked off Purdy’s Read and Lead program to support reading.
Asked what was their favorite part of Literacy Night, fourth-grader Jennifer Riel said, “I loved that there were so many different stations to choose from.”
Third-grader Flynn Patinkin said, “The antonym game at the game station.”
For first-grader Kaia Daniel, it was, “the book stations because I grabbed a ton of books! I even gave some to my two-year-old brother.”
Kindergartener Wade Schumacher said, “Earning a duck,” was the big item for him. (Superhero ducks were earned by completing 50 minutes of reading at school that day and then completing 50 minutes of reading at the various stations that evening.)
For Maci Miller, a fifth-grader, “wearing a cape,” was the high point.
Assistant principal Bridgit Reichel said, “My favorite part was to hear kids say how much they love reading!”
Purdy counselor Karra Lantz, “was inspired by the community involvement and participation.”
Rivera thanked the Gig Harbor Garden Tour Association for the additional $1,000 grant given to Manning in support of the family literacy night. “I am so thankful for the support and the opportunity to give families books and tools for reading at home. With the support of our community and staff, the event was a huge success and brought students and our community together for some family fun and learning,” she said.
And I will NOT miss next year’s event!
Hugh McMillan is a longtime contributing writer for the Gateway. He can be reached at hughmcm26@gmail.com.
Comments