Retired local teacher instills love of history through books

Nick Adams’ voice as a storyteller has a way of helping his listener transcend back in time. Maybe it’s because he’s passionate about his story or because he has decades of teaching experience that has sculpted his craft, or maybe both.
Reading a letter from his book, “My Dear Wife and Children,” Adams recounts the true tale of his great-great-grandfather, David Brainard Griffin, who fought in the Civil War for the Minnesota Infantry Second Regiment.
“Now I will tell you what transpired yesterday, something I’ll be apt to remember as long as I live,” Adams reads from his book, playing the part of Griffin. “Now do not be scared, for I am not hurt any yet, but the rebels have got to shoot at me a second time before they hit me. For they have shot at me for the first time, as far as I know anything of, yesterday. But they shot about a foot to one side of my leg.”
Adams has always been fascinated with the Civil War. He first learned that his grandfather was killed in the war when he was an elementary student studying for the first time.
“My mother told me he was killed,” Adams said. “But she didn’t know more than that.”
Adams spent his youth studying, researching and reading about the war. When he was in his early 20s, he traveled to Gettysburg. Then he received an awesome gift from his family, the only copies of 100 letters written by his great-great-grandfather to his wife and children during his time at war.
“He wrote one letter every week,” Adams said. “And suddenly I had found my direct, personal connection with the war.”
Adams taught at Discovery Elementary for decades as a fourth-grade teacher. Although he taught every subject, his main focus in fourth grade was helping students find a personal history within America’s history. For three months of the year, he would read Griffin’s letters out loud while mapping his travels and discussing the importance of the historical battles happening around the letters’ time and place. He even dressed up in period clothing for extra fun.
“I still have students today who email me saying how much they loved that class,” Adams said.
After retiring from teaching in 2008, Adams travels the west coast promoting his three books at local libraries and connecting with other Civil War enthusiasts.
Adams will be reading passages from his book, “My Dear Wife and Children” at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Gig Harbor Pierce County Library. The event is free for all ages.
Adams said he loves sharing the story of his great-great-grandfather because it helps others realize how personal the Civil War, and any war, really was to the families. When he taught fourth grade, he would ask his students to talk to their older family members to see if they had any personal history with the Civil War.
“One day, a boy in my class busts through the door in the morning, yelling, ‘Mr. A! It’s my war too! It’s my war too!’” Adams said, reminiscing about his students. “The boy talked to his grandparents and found out his great-great-great grandfather also died, like mine, in 1860 fighting for the union. And there was his personal connection to history.”
His classes would become so enthralled with Griffin’s letters and story, that when they heard the letter to Griffin’s wife about his death in 1860, the class would begin to cry.
“Even the boys,” Adams said. “I think it taught the hardest lesson, that wars are more than names and dates. That they affect real people.”
Adams has written three books, “The Uncivil War: Battle in the Classroom,” “My Dear Wife and Children” and his newest book, published last May, “Away at War: A Civil War story of the family left behind.”
Adams said his most recent book reflects more of his writing style because instead of focusing on his great-great grandfather, the book focuses on life back at home in Minnesota for his great-great grandmother and her children.
“Imagine, back then, having four children and then having to run a farm and business by yourself — while your husband was away at war,” Adams said. “She would have to inquire about issues through letters. It was their war too and they were greatly effected. It’s historically accurate.”
Adams will be discussing his two latest books during his event on Saturday with hopes that it will inspire others to research their family history.
“I dedicated the book to Discovery,” Adams said.
If you go
Time: 11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 3.
Where: Gig Harbor Pierce County Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Drive NW
Website: civil-war-letters.com
