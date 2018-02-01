Time to replace the Fox Island bridge? Not just yet

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Pause 1:34 Is the Fox Island Bridge ready for repairs or to be replaced? 1:44 Will Ellen DeGeneres wear a Gig Harbor #GIRLPROMISE shirt? ‘Definitely,’ says fashion creator 2:25 Restoring an old dance hall in Vaughn 2:15 Gig Harbor's HGTV Dream Home 2018 offers dramatic views 1:15 Technology upgrade for Gig Harbor ambulance 3:40 Swing dancing the night away in Gig Harbor 1:44 What if your mom falls down and can't get up? Lakebay startup uses technology to send help 0:39 Orcas nearly capsize peninsula family on a Jet Ski 1:02 Peninsula High celebrate Fish Bowl win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kraig Shaner, bridge engineering Supervisor for Pierce county, walks us through the state of the Fox Island Bridge. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Kraig Shaner, bridge engineering Supervisor for Pierce county, walks us through the state of the Fox Island Bridge. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com