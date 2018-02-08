Gig Harbor Fire and Medic One reports for the week ending Feb. 1, 2018

GIG HARBOR, Jan. 26 – Feb. 1
Total calls: 110
Confused Patient
Never miss a local story.
Jan. 26 — Crews were dispatched for a car fire. Upon arrival, a bystander explained that he found the driver to be confused and was burning up his clutch in the road, there was no fire. Crews made contact with the driver, an elderly man, who stated he was near Renton, sees his parents regularly, and acted generally confused. Crews assisted him out of his vehicle where they noted he was unsteady on his feet. He had a dog in the car as well. The man was transported to a hospital for further evaluation, and his dog was taken to a nearby animal clinic to be looked after.
Hypothermia
Jan. 27 — A woman was riding in a kayak when the choppy water knocked her boat over. She was unable to re-enter the boat and attempted to pull it towards shore, but was unsuccessful due to the current. While in the water, she swallowed about one gallon of salt water and became very tired and cold. A bystander on shore took their boat out and picked up the patient out of the water. When crews arrived they found that the patient was unable to stand on her own and was in obvious discomfort from the cold. She was moved to the warm medic unit and her wet clothes were immediately removed. She was given a dry gown and surrounded by hot packs, blankets and rescue blankets. Due to hypothermia and possible poisoning from ingesting saltwater, she was transported for further care.
Hypoglycemia
Jan. 30 — A man was at a local business with his friend when he became unresponsive. The friend ran to find staff and have them call 911. When he returned, the man was having a seizure, which lasted approximately one minute. After noting the man was sweaty, the friend thought his blood sugar was slow and stuck a piece of hard candy in his mouth. When crews arrived they found his blood sugar to be low and attempted to give him oral glucose. When the man was unable to swallow, crews gave him dextrose through an IV and he became responsive. He was transported to a hospital for further treatment.
Comments