Baltacigil to perform Elgar’s Cello Concerto with Symphony Tacoma

Turkish-born cellist Efe Baltacigil will perform Elgar’s Cello Concerto, one of the most beloved pieces in the solo cello repertoire, in a performance Feb. 24 with Symphony Tacoma. The 7:30 p.m. concert at Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church, 7700 Skansie Ave., will be conducted by Sarah Ioannides.
“Efe Baltacigil, was soloist in ... a performance so winning, one hardly knows what to discuss first,” The Philadelphia Inquirer said of Baltacigil, in a press release from Symphony Tacoma. “He courts attention rather than grasping for it, naturally drawing the ear into his subtle, rich range of expression.”
Baltacigil, who began playing the violin at age five and switched to the cello at age seven, gathered major acclaim as a soloist when he performed Beethoven’s Cello Sonata in February 2005 with pianist Emanuel Ax after only 10 minutes of rehearsal, due to a sudden program change caused by a fierce winter storm that prevented most of the Philadelphia Orchestra from reaching the concert hall, according to the press release. After that performance, The Philadelphia Inquirer said, “Baltacigil is a highly individualized solo artist. His gorgeous sound, strong personality, and expressive depth suggest an artist about to have a major career.”
Elgar’s Cello Concerto is contemplative and thoughtful, with moments soaring with wistful passion, rather than energetic and bright like his earlier Violin Concerto. The concert also includes the U.S. premiere of “The Eros Effect and Solidarity” by contemporary Swedish composer Marie Samuelsson, whom Ioannides collaborated with in Stockholm last summer while conducting the Nordic Chamber Orchestra to record Samuelsson’s “Love Trilogy.”
Tickets are $19.50-$81.50. For additional information: symphonytacoma.org.
