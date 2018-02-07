Peninsula, Gig Harbor post strong showings at league championship meet

Peninsula High School has nine wrestlers moving onto regionals this Saturday (Feb. 10) at Gig Harbor High School after a strong showing at the Class 3A South Sound Conference league championship meet. Peninsula finished in second place with a total of 236 points, behind first-place Yelm (402.5).
Taking first place for the Seahawks were Nathan Johnson in the 138-pound weight class, Nolan Casey in 145 and Isaac Casey in 170.
Brock Allen took second at 113, Gavin Allen third, also at 113. Zak Burnside finished second at 120, Cayman Smith finished third at 138 and Max Goins also finished third at 170. Rounding out the nine was Luke Golden finishing fourth at 160. Sam Smith and Daniel Fendel are alternates at their respected weights of 132 and 160.
Nathan Johnson avenged a dual match loss against Diego Delgado from Timberline by pinning him in the second period (3:21). In the same bracket, Cayman Smith avenged a semifinal loss to Cody Frye of Yelm by edging him in the third and fourth place match. Nolan Casey also pinned Trevor Zeitner of Gig Harbor in the second period (3:44) to claim his first league title. Capping off Peninsula’s list of champions was Isaac Casey, who won a defensive match, 3-1, against Jason Nelson of Yelm.
Gig Harbor is moving six wrestlers onto regionals. Its first place finishers were Zayne Ball (160) and John Bittinger (152).
Tyler Peterson took third in 106; Trevor Zeitner second in 145; Zach Batanian fourth in 182 and Williams Christman third in 285. Alex Gettle (220) and Simon Atwill (182) will be alternates.
