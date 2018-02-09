Gig Harbor’s Kyle Stanley to host AJGA event at Canterwood

Kyle Stanley, a two-time PGA Tour winner, will host the Kyle Stanley Championship by Transamerica Sept. 14-16 at Canterwood Golf & Country Club in Gig Harbor.
“I couldn’t be more excited about the Kyle Stanley Championship by Transamerica to be held at Canterwood Golf & Country Club,” Stanley, a Gig Harbor native, said, in a press release. “It combines three things that have been very instrumental to my golf career: the AJGA, Canterwood and Transamerica. I am looking forward to being a part of this great event and hope the Gig Harbor community will embrace and support the tournament.”
Stanley played with the American Junior Golf Association from 2004 to 2006, winning two tournaments and earning Rolex Junior All-America honors all three years. In addition to competing in stroke-play events, Stanley also represented the victorious West Team at the 2005 and 2006 Wyndham Cups.
Stanley, a Bellarmine Prep graduate, was a standout college golfer at Clemson, setting 18 individual scoring records in his freshman season. The two-time All-American was named the 2006-07 ACC Player of the Year, won the Ben Hogan Award in 2009 for best collegiate golfer and competed for the winning 2007 American Walker Cup Team.
“We are excited to welcome Kyle as the AJGA’s newest tournament host,” said AJGA Chief Business Officer Jason Etzen, in a press release. “Kyle has been a great ambassador for the AJGA and we’re looking forward to bringing Gig Harbor its first AJGA tournament.”
Since turning professional in 2009, Stanley has won two PGA Tour events, most recently at the 2017 Quicken Loans National.
Transamerica has supported Stanley throughout the entirety of his PGA Tour career. The Kyle Stanley Championship by Transamerica is Transamerica’s third title-sponsored AJGA tournament. In 2017, Transamerica supported the Hale Irwin Colorado Junior by Transamerica and the Azahara Munoz Championship by Transamerica.
“Transamerica is thrilled to be a long-time supporter of both Kyle Stanley and the AJGA, especially through this opportunity that brings them together for such a worthwhile event,” said Dave Paulsen, executive vice president and chief distribution officer at Transamerica. “Kyle and the AJGA embody the same values and ideology that we uphold at Transamerica — a commitment to improving one’s overall well-being by being mindful of making smart decisions daily, recognizing the inherent connection between wealth and health, and making financial and physical wellness a central part of everything we do.”
Comments