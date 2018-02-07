Former Peninsula, Oregon State guard McLaughlin transferring to UC Santa Barbara

Former Peninsula High School standout and Oregon State University basketball point guard JaQuori McLaughlin intends to play at UC Santa Barbara, according to the Oregonian’s Danny Moran.
McLaughlin is not currently enrolled at UC Santa Barbara, according to the school’s directory, although he has “UCSB Gaucho” written in his Twitter bio. McLaughlin was in his second year at OSU and had started 35 of 38 games, even setting the Beavers’ freshman record for 3-pointers last season (58).
In a statement released by Oregon State earlier in the season, McLaughlin said he struggled with balancing being a student and athlete.
“There are some challenges I’ve been faced with that have impacted me and kept me from being able to compete to the best of my ability in a way that would help my team win games,” McLaughlin said in the earlier statement.
“This was an important decision that I did not take lightly and I apologize to the fans that have been supportive and treated me so well, even through tough times. It is my hope that even without specific details you can still try to understand that this was about so much more than basketball.”
McLaughlin, a 6-foot-4 guard and former four-star recruit, seemed to catch on immediately in his first season of college basketball, averaging 10.5 points per game, 3.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds. That came after he set Peninsula’s school record with 1,714 career points and averaged 17 points and just more than eight assists per game his senior season.
He was selected by the Washington state high school boys basketball coaches association as its “Mr. Basketball” for the 2015-16 season.
But he had struggled in the early going at OSU this season, averaging 2.7 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds, and missed all 10 of his 3-point attempts.
