Peninsula cruises to opening 50-33 district win over Lakes

The Seahawks' Belle Frazier, who led all scorers with 21 points, drives on the Lancers' Amber Nealy. Peninsula played Lakes in the opening round of the Class 3A West Central III/Southwest bi-district basketball tournament in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Lancers forward Tatiana Sparks, who led Lakes with 13 points, looks for room to work against the Seahawks defense. Peninsula played Lakes in the opening round of the Class 3A West Central III/Southwest bi-district basketball tournament in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Seahawks guard Esther Pappuleas puts up a shot over Lancers guard Jayauna Keister. Peninsula played Lakes in the opening round of the Class 3A West Central III/Southwest bi-district basketball tournament in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Lakes coach Amber Evans-Wynn urges her team. Peninsula played Lakes in the opening round of the Class 3A West Central III/Southwest bi-district basketball tournament in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Seahawks coach Michael Schick pumps up his squad prior to the start of the second half. Peninsula played Lakes in the opening round of the Class 3A West Central III/Southwest bi-district basketball tournament in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
The Lancers' Tamaiya Ross scraps for loose ball against Seahawks' guard Renee Doss. Peninsula played Lakes in the opening round of the Class 3A West Central III/Southwest bi-district basketball tournament in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Seahawks foreward Belle Frazier, left, battles for a rebound against Lancers guard Myesha Moss. Peninsula played Lakes in the opening round of the Class 3A West Central III/Southwest bi-district basketball tournament in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Seahawks forward Taryn Richter muscles a rebound away from the Lancers' defense. Peninsula played Lakes in the opening round of the Class 3A West Central III/Southwest bi-district basketball tournament in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Lancers guard Amber Nealy drives on a Seahawks defender. Peninsula played Lakes in the opening round of the Class 3A West Central III/Southwest bi-district basketball tournament in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Seahawks forward Kirsten Ritchie puts up a shot under the basket. Peninsula played Lakes in the opening round of the Class 3A West Central III/Southwest bi-district basketball tournament in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Seahawks cheerleaders raise their arms during a free throw attempt. Peninsula played Lakes in the opening round of the Class 3A West Central III/Southwest bi-district basketball tournament in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Seahawks forward Taryn Richter shoots over Lancers forward Nevaeh Lewis. Peninsula played Lakes in the opening round of the Class 3A West Central III/Southwest bi-district basketball tournament in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Seahawks forward Belle Frazier shoots a free throw. Peninsula played Lakes in the opening round of the Class 3A West Central III/Southwest bi-district basketball tournament in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
