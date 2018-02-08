Cheers & Jeers, Feb. 1

Cheers to the friendly drivers and deputies who stopped to offer me help when my van decided to drive into a ditch. It's nice to know we have such kind neighbors in our community.
Jeers to the flashing speed lights on Soundview and on Verhhardson streets. If they actually slowed traffic, great. The problem is there is no enforcement of police giving out speeding tickets to the hundreds of offenders. Without the backup of police-distributed tickets, this use of tax payer money is a waste. The speeding around the city and its close environs is out of control.
