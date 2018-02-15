Cheers & Jeers for the week of Feb. 15

Cheers to the great physical therapists at Grant/Spangle Physical Therapy on Stinson. They got me through my knee replacement with smiles and even laughs. They pushed me without hurting me and it was always a pleasure to be there.
Cheers to the wonderful employee at Eagle Automotive Service, who noticed my perplexed look on my face when I drove in for service. With the sudden, on light on my dashboard I had no clue...thought it was something wrong with the engine. He found the problem.....loose gas cap!!! I drove away knowing there are kind and good people working in our area! Thank you!
