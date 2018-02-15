Canterwood: Tree removal a fair practice by HOA committee

Re: “Tree removal disagreement leads to face-off with Canterwood HOA,” (Gateway, Dec. 28)
My wife and I lived in Canterwood from January 1997 to October 2017.
In the early years, I served five years on the Architectural Control Committee, two as chairman. There were many towering trees on our half-acre lot, some so close that limbs had to be trimmed to not touch the house. Our requests to the ACC were considered courteously.
If all trees — which would damage a house by falling, impinge on septic fields or whose roots were inconvenient — were cut down in Canterwood, few would be left. Trees are the glory of Canterwood, and our experience is that they are very fair in deciding which can be removed.
Tom & Manuela Oleson, Gig Harbor
