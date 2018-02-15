Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports for the week of Feb. 2-8

GIG HARBOR, Feb. 2-8
Total calls: 124
Flu Patient
Never miss a local story.
Jan. 3 – An inmate at the Washington Corrections Center for Women went to the nurse’s clinic complaining of knee pain. She returned later in the evening with the same knee pain, and nurses noticed a rash on the patient’s knees and stomach, and she had a very low blood pressure. They tested the patient and found that she was positive for the flu. Crews were called to the scene to transport the patient to the hospital for further care.
Fall Patient
Jan. 5 – A woman was walking around at a gym when she stumbled and fell forward. She extended her arm to break her fall, and when she landed she felt pain. Crews found that she was feeling 4 out of 10 pain, and had the most pain when moving her arm in any direction. She also had a laceration above one eye, caused by her glasses. Crews stabilized her arm with a vacuum splint. She was transported to a hospital for further evaluation, due to possible dislocation.
Fall Patient
Jan. 7 – A woman was using her walker when she tripped on an area rug, causing her to fall to the floor. She told crews she had some pain to her hip, and crews found two small bruises to her face. Crews also found that this was her second fall of the day. Due to it being the second fall, it was decided that she should go to a hospital for further evaluation.
Smoke Investigation
Jan. 7 – Drivers were seeing smoke on the west side of state Route 16 at the 154th Street overpass. Crews investigated the area and found the property where the smoke was coming from. Crews found that residents had been burning in an illegal burn barrel; the fire was out but the barrel was still smoking. Crews were unable to make contact with the residents. It was determined that the engine being parked on SR16 was causing a hazard, so they let the burn barrel burn out on its own and removed the fire engine. Follow up to be made with Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.
Comments