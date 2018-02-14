Rep. Young to host 26th District telephone town hall Thursday

State Rep. Jesse Young, R-Gig Harbor, will take questions and provide an update on the 2018 legislative session, via a telephone town hall meeting Thursday (Feb. 15).
To participate, 26th District constituents can call (253) 387-7687, beginning at 6 p.m. The town hall is expected to last an hour. Once connected, they can listen in and press * (the star key) on their telephone keypad to ask questions.
“My goal for this telephone town hall is to make it an easy, convenient, and beneficial medium for you to ask questions and interact with me. During this hour-long conversation, we can work together to find solutions to the concerns you have on the work being done at the Legislature,” said Young, in a press release. “This is a great way to stay connected directly with me, all from the comfort of your home. I look forward to your participation!”
The 2018 legislative session began Jan. 8 and is scheduled to end March 8.
