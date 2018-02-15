Police reports for the week of Feb. 15

Three stun-gun cycles and you’re out
Feb. 9 — Two Gig Harbor police officers were dispatched to Emerald City Smoothie off of Point Fosdick Drive at 5:23 p.m. because of an unwanted person. Officers believed the unwanted person could be a suspect that police dealt with two hours prior to the call.
Two hours earlier, the police reported performing a welfare check on a man at the Gig Harbor Library at Point Fosdick Drive that was requested by the man’s mother. When police made contact with the man, he fled without talking to the officers and walked toward Harbor Plaza on Point Fosdick Drive. The officers didn’t have any reason to pursue the suspect.
The suspect’s mother told police he had a history of drug use and did not take his medications before leaving his house earlier that day.
Never miss a local story.
When officers were dispatched to Emerald City Smoothie, they informed police that the suspect was carrying a butcher knife. When officers arrived at Emerald City Smoothie, witnesses said the suspect was in a nearby Rite Aid and was bleeding.
Officers went to the drug store where employees told police the suspect was in the back of the store. Police contacted the suspect, who was the man from the previous welfare call, and reported the man stared at them blankly. Officers asked the man to show his hands but the suspect turned around and started walking towards the pharmacy where many customers were waiting in line. The officers advised the suspect to stop or they would have to tase him.
The officer reported that he did not see a weapon in the suspect’s hands but that he was bleeding from his hands. Because the officer did not know if the suspect had a knife they decided to draw their stun guns.
The officer announced his stun gun and deployed the weapon. The suspect went down to the ground and when the stun gun was done cycling, the suspect got up and tried to flee the scene. The officer tased the man again and then asked him to flip over on his stomach. When he refused, the officer sent another five-second cycle from his stun gun. The suspect then flipped over but refused to show his left arm. The officer sent a last cycle from his stun gun into the back of the suspect’s right thigh which made him release his arm. Police put the suspect in handcuffs and checked him for weapons.
The officers did not find any weapons but did see the suspect was bleeding from his arm and hand. The officers then called local emergency medical services. Local fire personnel removed the stun gun probes and checked the suspect for sources of the bleeding. The suspect told officers and fire personnel that he had not slept in a “couple of days” and had been using meth. The suspect said he broke his pipe to help him quit using. Officers issued the suspect a citation and transported him to Kitsap County Jail.
Officers then interviewed witnesses from multiple businesses who said the suspect was found passed out at Emerald City Smoothie, and when the manager woke him up, he asked for more water but then passed out at a table again for 20 minutes. The manager asked a customer she knew if he could ask the suspect to leave. The suspect left and entered a nearby teriyaki restaurant for five minutes before walking to the nearby Rite Aid. A local employee from Ikonos Real Greek Restaurant saw the suspect staring at her while she was on a smoke break and he asked for a cigarette. When she declined, he found a used cigarette and accused the employee of laughing at him. She nervously handed him her lighter before he lit the used cigarette and threw her lighter into a nearby bush. Rite Aid employees saw the suspect enter the store and walk around before entering the customer bathroom. The suspect exited the bathroom from the employee side. The manager went into the bathroom and found a pair of scissors that were broken and bloody. The manager alerted other employees and was attempting to call 911 when officers arrived at the store. The officers cited the suspect with malicious mischief in the third degree.
A close encounter of the criminal kind
Feb. 11 — Gig Harbor police were dispatched at 10:13 p.m. to the Albertsons on 51st Avenue NW for a shoplifting that had just occurred. A officer was in the area after performing a traffic stop in the store’s parking lot. The officer reported that he did not see the suspect’s vehicle leave the area. The officer responded to the store manager, who told the officer that two men in their 30s walked out of the store, each carrying a hand basket full of liquor bottles. One employee told the officer they had just checked on the liquor aisle 10 minutes prior to the suspects entering the area, and when he came back, all of the Jack Daniel’s, Makers Mark and Captain Morgan was missing. A couple customers who witnessed the suspects gave the officer a license plate number and said they saw a woman in the driver’s seat. The employees did not have access to the surveillance video.
The officer ran the license plate number and found a photo of a potential suspect. According to police records, the man was interviewed by Lakewood police two days prior because he entered a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, but would not cooperate with police. Officers are still investigating the case.
Comments