Gig Harbor grad Ponce ties water polo record at George Washington

George Washington University freshman and Gig Harbor High School 2017 graduate Alana Ponce is already making a splash for the Colonials water polo team.
In a 16-10 win over Gannon, Ponce tied a school record by scoring eight goals.
In the season-opening Bison Invitational, Ponce piled up 14 goals, seven assists and eight steals to help the Colonials win three of four games.
George Washington posted wins over Siena, Gannon and Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) while dropping an 11-8 decision to Bucknell.
Ponce was a four-year star for Gig Harbor High School, winning four state titles for the Tides. She finished her career as the program leader in goals, assists and steals, and claimed the Most Valuable Player honors in the state tournament in her junior and senior seasons.
She was named to the NISCA All-American list all four years of high school, including first-team nods in 2016 and 2017.
