Spring approaches in spurts with more activities around the corner

This morning (Feb. 13) was the coldest temperature of the winter to date at 28 or 29 degrees. Prediction says there may be more and possibly colder.
Then the sun comes out and we think spring! Hubby is off to work on the garden and I’m planting lettuce inside.
Blooming outside are snowdrops, our earliest little purple crocus, vinca and a friend has daffodils out. Our big earliest rhododendron has fat buds that are starting to show color for first blooms before the end of the month.
Meanwhile, inside, my crazy Thanksgiving cactus that bloomed for Halloween is now opening its first of another set of buds for Valentine’s Day.
Gardening is something that brings surprises, and the positive ones like blooms out of season are special.
Valentines were special to us as children, and I sent them to our grandchildren when they were young. Now, the oldest great-grands get them. We don’t expect valentines ourselves, but received two this year! One was from a cousin in Illinois updating their plans to move.
The other is from one of our newest granddaughters by marriage. She’s artistic and loves to make her own special cards. We’re so used to not getting personal mail these days, with email, Facebook posts and cell phones, so it’s a real delight to get thank-you notes, birthday cards, an anniversary greeting and now a valentine in the mailbox!
As older relatives and friends have passed on, my handwritten correspondence has, too. These gifts from Bethany are a prod to do a few more personal missives by mail myself.
I recall quite a few years ago when a cousin several years older said no, she didn’t use a computer and didn’t intend to, and people older than 75 were too old to learn something new like that. I had to laugh to myself as a former pastor friend, then about 80, was a regular email correspondent.
We still have a couple of friends who don’t use computers, but we tend to call instead of write to each other. On the other hand, we appreciate the get-well cards received in the mail – a rarity because we’re seldom ill, but this winter, we unintentionally joined the coughing group and it’s taking longer to get over it.
Here on the Key Peninsula, the calendar isn’t quite so full these days, but spring means more activities and events going on.
The new display at the Key Peninsula museum, “Timber-r-r! Tales of Logging the Key Peninsula,” is more history of Key Peninsula logging, with special emphasis on new information about the Rainier Logging Co. of Minter area. Open 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 17010 S. Vaughn Rd. KPN, Vaughn. Admission is free, but donations appreciated. If those days/times don’t work, call 253-888-3246 to arrange a visit.
St. Patrick’s Day arrives on March 17. The KP Historic Society annual membership meeting is at noon in the VFW Room at the Key Peninsula Civic Center in Vaughn. Members, guests and others interested are welcome. Bring something to share and plate service. Beverages provided. A little side note: We’ve been calling it the Historical Society for longer than I’ve been involved, but not long ago, president Judy Mills was scanning early history of the organization. Officially it’s the Historic Society, but when there are signs, stationery, etc. used, “new” language tends to be put aside. Info: 253-888-3246.
In the evening of St. Patrick’s Day, Longbranch Improvement Club offers its famous Suds and Spuds from 5-8 p.m. with live Irish music, trivia and lyrics contests, various prizes, Irish dancing plus food and drink. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids. Info: (253) 709-0400 or (559) 658-0611.
