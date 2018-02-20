World War I historian, Danish folk band headline Harbor History Museum events

Historian Lorraine McConaghy, a member of the 2017-18 Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau, will lead a free readers’ theater experience at 6 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 22) at the Harbor History Museum, 4121 Harborview Drive.
Led by McConaghy, the program on Washington’s involvement in World War I begins with an illustrated introduction to war’s themes before offering a reader’s theater — a script that is read aloud together, allowing participants to speak the history they are discovering. The script includes excerpts from newspapers, diaries, writings, speeches, and correspondence, and is based on extensive research on the war’s impact on Washington — and how Washington impacted the war. The reading covers the successful Prohibition referendum in 1914 through Seattle’s General Strike and President Woodrow Wilson’s visit to Washington in 1919.
According to a museum press release, Lorraine McConaghy is a public historian who earned her doctorate from the University of Washington. In 2009, her readers’ theater script, “Speaking Out,” won the national performance award from the Oral History Association. McConaghy’s work has been honored by the Washington State Historical Society’s Robert Gray Medal and the Humanities Washington Award.
RSVPs can be directed to Zachary Sokolik, marketing & events coordinator at Harbor History Museum at marketing@harborhistorymuseum.org.
DANISH TRADITIONAL FOLK MUSIC
Gangspil, the lively trio of Sonnich Lydom (accordion, harmonica), Kristian Bugge (fiddle) and Viðar Skrede (guitar), perform Danish folk music Thursday (March 1) at the Harbor History Museum.
Their performance features old dance tunes and songs from every corner of their Scandinavian home country: From the rural islands of Læsø to metropolitan Copenhagen, including a few of their own compositions. Expect everything from wild polkas and jigs to lyrical waltzes, fiery reels and happy hopsas, plus the exotic Sønderhoning dance tunes from the famous Island of Fanø, and long forgotten songs from all over the country, according to a museum press release.
The three musicians are known from such bands as Baltic Crossing, Habadekuk, Geitungen, Jensen & Bugge, ULC, The Secret Carpet Club, Marianne Green Band and Dronningens Livstykke. They released their first album, “Gangspil” in the summer of 2015. In 2016, they received the “Tradition Award” at the Danish Music Awards (Danish Grammy).
It is a fundraising event for the museum. Tickets are $25 for non-museum members and $20 for members. Tickets can be purchased online at harborhistorymuseum.org, calling 253-858-6722 or at the museum’s front desk.
