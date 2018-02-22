Get out and see ‘Lady Bird’ as February selection of Gig Harbor Film Festival

“Lady Bird” is the February featured film presented by the Gig Harbor Film Festival’s monthly movie night.
The movie, rated R, is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (Feb.28) at Galaxy Uptown theater, 4649 Point Fosdick Drive NW. Admission is $10 at the door, Gig Harbor Film Festival members are free.
“Lady Bird is an affecting look at the relationships that shape us, the beliefs that define us, and the unmatched beauty of a place called home,” according to RottenTomatoes.com.
Gig Harbor Film Festival’s monthly movie nights are held on the last Wednesday of every month at the Galaxy Uptown.
Comments