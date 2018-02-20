Aspiring filmmakers wanted for 72-hour film competition

The Gig Harbor Film Festival seeks filmmakers of all ages to create cinematic gold within 72 hours.
It’s $60 per team to register, with a limit of 5 members per team. Register through March 3 at gigharborfilm.org. There are three age-group categories: ages 13 and under, ages 14-18, and ages 19 and older.
There will be an orientation workshop for competitors March 3 from 1-3 p.m. at Henderson Bay High School, 8402 Skansie Ave.
Filmmaking starts on March 15 at 6 p.m. with completed films submitted to the film festival no later than 6 p.m. on March 18.
Official selections will be screened April 8 from 2-4 pm. before a live, theater audience at Galaxy Uptown theater, 4649 Point Fosdick Drive NW. Winners will be chosen at the event. To attend the screening, tickets are $10 online at gigharborfilm.org or available at the door the day of the event.
An awards reception will follow 4:30-6 p.m. at The Inn at Gig Harbor, 3211 56th St. NW.
