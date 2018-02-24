Peninsula School District Superintendent Rob Manahan is hosting several community gatherings to discuss the upcoming school bond on April 24.
District superintendent to host bond information sessions

Staff reports

February 24, 2018 08:00 AM

There are multiple opportunities to learn more about the April 24 bond at Peninsula School District.

Tours: Superintendent Rob Manahan will host a free community tour of the schools, followed by lunch with Q and A, from 10 a.m.-1:15 p.m. at the Peninsula School District Education Service Center, 14015 62nd Ave. NW. The March 5 tour is at Purdy Elementary, middle school TBD and Peninsula High School; and the March 7 tour is at Artondale Elementary, Harbor Ridge Middle School and Peninsula High School. Reserve seats with Director of Community Outreach Kathy Weymiller at (253) 530-1095 or email weymillerk@psd401.net.

Superintendent’s forums: Learn about the bond and ask questions of Manahan at four forums from 6:30-8 p.m.: Feb. 28 at Key Peninsula Middle School Library, March 7 at Goodman Middle School Library, March 15 at Harbor Ridge Middle School Library and March 28 at Kopachuck Middle School Library.

Coffee with the superintendent: Learn about the bond in an informal setting with Manahan 10-11 a.m. March 9 at Peninsula School District Education Service Center, 14015 62nd Ave. NW.

More bond information at psd401.net/bond.

