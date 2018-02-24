District superintendent to host bond information sessions

There are multiple opportunities to learn more about the April 24 bond at Peninsula School District.
Tours: Superintendent Rob Manahan will host a free community tour of the schools, followed by lunch with Q and A, from 10 a.m.-1:15 p.m. at the Peninsula School District Education Service Center, 14015 62nd Ave. NW. The March 5 tour is at Purdy Elementary, middle school TBD and Peninsula High School; and the March 7 tour is at Artondale Elementary, Harbor Ridge Middle School and Peninsula High School. Reserve seats with Director of Community Outreach Kathy Weymiller at (253) 530-1095 or email weymillerk@psd401.net.
Superintendent’s forums: Learn about the bond and ask questions of Manahan at four forums from 6:30-8 p.m.: Feb. 28 at Key Peninsula Middle School Library, March 7 at Goodman Middle School Library, March 15 at Harbor Ridge Middle School Library and March 28 at Kopachuck Middle School Library.
Coffee with the superintendent: Learn about the bond in an informal setting with Manahan 10-11 a.m. March 9 at Peninsula School District Education Service Center, 14015 62nd Ave. NW.
More bond information at psd401.net/bond.
