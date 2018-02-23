Cheers & Jeers for the week of Feb. 22

Cheers to the potters of Gig Harbor from high school to senior artisans that provided the incredible bowls to Empty Bowls last Saturday. Cheers to Altrusa for hosting the event and the many community members that offered support. Also a cheer to the 13 restaurants that donated such delicious soup. And a final big cheer to all who came and made it possible for some hungry kids to have lunch through the summer.
