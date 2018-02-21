Gig Harbor’s young team benefits from state swim meet experience

The young Gig Harbor High School swim team earned some valuable experience at the Class 3A state swim meet over the weekend at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Gig Harbor placed 24th overall as a team, with several improvements made across the board. In prelims, all of the relays produced season-best times, with the 200-freestyle relay qualifying in 11th place.
Senior Max Andren dropped over five seconds off his lifetime best in the 200 freestyle, clocking in at 1 minute, 55.57 seconds. Junior Bryce Brabham clocked in at 1:56.46 and freshman Andrew Sexton posted a 1:52.14.
In the finals, the 200-freestyle relay dropped another second to 1:30.74. Gig Harbor placed 10th overall in the relay.
“That relay improved five seconds in the past three weeks, which was indicative of the taper working its magic at the right time,” said Gig Harbor coach Mike Kelly. “That was a fantastic effort on the relay’s part.”
The 200-freestyle relay consisted of Jared Doris, Michael Derouin, Bryce Brabham and Andrew Sexton.
“The Tides had 12 athletes on the state roster,” Kelly said. “The team overcame challenges of a small turnout, which included no divers (for the first time in the program’s history). The smaller team meant that every athlete played a more prominent role in our overall success. To their credit, the athletes really stepped up their efforts with great determination and effort. It was an amazing metamorphosis to witness.”
Kelly said he was proud of the way his team competed all season.
“There was development of self-confidence and understanding that didn’t exist previously,” Kelly said. “It was a fantastic season of self exploration and improvement. … They showed me lots of grit, tenacity and desire. They gave their all and succeeded from all their many hours of hard work.”
For Peninsula High School, senior diver Tim Poe took seventh overall in 3A, with a score of 228.25. Junior Landen Bullock posted a 5:12.83 in the prelims for the 500 freestyle. Junior Ethan Brown posted a 1:00.01 in the prelims for the 100 backstroke.
Peninsula finished in 25th place overall, just behind Gig Harbor.
