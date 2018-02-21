Peninsula schools work to increase diversity education

Students Julieta Oritz-Bulstillios, Daniela Cesar, Rosie Mendoza, Angelica Gutierrez, Elissia Rocha and Destiny Villapanola from the Peninsula High School and Gig Harbor High School’s Latino clubs, along with their chaperones, Alyse Yeaman and Sonia Nicholson, visited Olympia for the annual LEAP Conference, “Strive to Thrive —The Brown Excellence Revolution.” Alyse Yeaman Courtesy