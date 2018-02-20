Police reports for the week of Feb. 22

Thief racks up resident’s credit card
Feb. 13 – A Gig Harbor police officer was dispatched to a residence on 33rd Avenue in reference to a fraud and stolen identity call. When the officer arrived, the victim said he received an email from TD Ameritrade that he had a negative balance of $77. The victim told the officer he had ordered a debit card through the company, but had never received it. The victim now believes the debit card arrived in the mail and was stolen out of his mailbox.
The officer reported the suspect had stolen the debit card out of the mailbox, activated the card and then used it to make multiple purchases in Olympia, Tacoma, Fife and Auburn. The victim gave the officer a bank statement that showed the charges, but the charges did not give the date of the purchases, only when the purchases were processed by the company.
Stolen package ruins Valentine’s Day gift
Feb. 15 — A Gig Harbor police officer responded to a call at the Brookdale Retirement Center on 45th Street Court NW, regarding a stolen package. Upon arrival, the victim told police that a package from Danbury Minto containing a personal diamond pendent, a gift for his wife, was stolen from the front desk of the retirement center on Feb. 3. The victim had confirmation from the post office that the package had been delivered that day. According to an order receipt from the victim, the pendent had a personalized engraving that stated “(Wife’s name) I loved you then, I love you still, I always have, I always will.” The victim stated the pendent for his wife is valued at $117. There are no suspects at this time.
The mystery of the missing purse
Feb. 15 — A woman walked into the Gig Harbor Police Department at 4 p.m. to report a theft that had just occurred at the Peninsula Guild No. 1 Thrift Shop, off of Kimball Drive. The woman told police that she and her daughter were at the store at 3 p.m. in the shoe section. While sitting and trying on shoes, the woman placed her purse on the ground next to her. The woman said she left the store at 3:30 with her daughter, but then realized she didn’t have her purse. She thought she had left it in the car.
She then told police she searched her car for her purse when she arrived at home but could not find it. The woman and her daughter went back to the store to look for the purse, but could not find it in the shoe section. The woman then notified employees that her purse was missing. The woman’s cell phone was in the bag, and so she attempted to call her phone multiple times but could not hear it in the store.
The woman told police it was possible one or two women took her purse. She said the first woman suspect was in the shoe section while she was trying on shoes. The second suspect was a woman at the counter when the victim told the employees that her purse had gone missing. The second suspect was very anxious to pay and leave the store after she heard the victim talk to the employees. The victim told police the second suspect was very rude to employees about leaving the store. The victim said the overall contents of her purse are valued at $127.
The reporting officer drove to the store and talked to the manager. She said she would check surveillance cameras for the police, and that sometimes when employees saw items like purses on the ground they accidentally place them on the store shelves or in item bins.
Top-shelf coffee mugs stolen
Feb. 15 — A Gig Harbor police officer was dispatched to Starbucks on Borgen Boulevard for a shoplift at 6:57 p.m.. The complaint to dispatch said the suspect had left in a car and headed towards a nearby Albertsons. The officer arrived at the store at 7:04 p.m. where he met with the employee who called in the complaint. The officer also checked for the suspect’s vehicle but did not see it near the location.
The female employee told the officer that she saw the suspect in the store at 6:30 p.m. after she returned from her break. She said at 6:53 p.m., the suspect had selected two white ceramic Ember electronic coffee mugs and exited the shop. The employee described the suspect as a young male who was wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt and a dark, flat-brimmed baseball hat. Two customers also witnessed the theft.
The officer spoke with a female witness who said she noticed the suspect when he entered the coffee shop because he was “acting strangely.” The suspect walked around the store, then walked around outside and then came back into the shop. The woman said the man grabbed two boxes from a shelf, headed to the register before looking around the store and then exiting the shop.
Officer also talked to the male witness who said he did not see the suspect grab any items but did see him leave. He followed the suspect into the parking lot and saw the suspect leave in a dark green, 1997 Honda Accord.
The officer was not able to locate the Honda, but emailed the store manager in hopes of receiving video surveillance of the theft. The two stolen mugs were valued at $79.95 each.
Was it a dinner party art thief, or a case of faulty memory?
Feb. 15 — Gig Harbor police officers contacted a resident around 5 p.m. in regards to a complaint that a painting worth more than $65,000 was stolen from his home during a party.
Police arrived to the man’s home who said he had a female friend over at his home to eat dinner and watch a movie. The victim told police he had a little over eight people in and out of his home during the night because he was having a “little get together” and he had bought food and beer for everyone. The victim told police the painting was hanging on a wall in his bedroom and after everyone left, he realized the painting was missing. The officer reported the victim’s story was very “inconsistent” and asked the victim the title of the painting and who the artist was, but the victim did not say.
Police asked the victim to tell his story again, and the victim stated again that he and a female friend were the only ones in the house because they were having a “date night.” The victim then again said other people came to his house and earlier that day he went to Fred Meyer to purchase rib-eye steaks and beer. But when officers observed the scene, they only saw two plates with steak remnants in the kitchen. The victim told police he also had a couple of drinks that night.
The officer pointed to similar paintings on the wall — based on a photo the victim showed him — and the victim told officers he moved the stolen painting away from the collection into his room beforehand. The victim told police he was unsure who stole his painting, but he would not allow anyone from the previous night to come over again.
Officers reported that it was unknown if the painting was misplaced or stolen, since the rest of the collection was still hanging on the wall.
Green means go
Feb. 16 — A Gig Harbor police officer was on patrol, stopped at a red light, at 4:10 a.m. at the intersection of Olympic Drive NW and Point Fosdick Drive NW. When the light turned green, the officer noticed the car driving in the next lane did not move from the intersection. After 10 seconds, the car began to drive toward the overpass for state Highway 16. The officer started to follow the car and saw the driver change lanes in a “jerky” manner. The officer turned on his patrol lights and initiated a traffic stop.
When the officer made contact with the driver, he realized the driver spoke broken English. When the officer asked for identification, proof of insurance and the vehicle registration, the driver handed over the registration and proof of insurance, but told the officer he could not provide an ID or give him his name or birth date. The driver said the vehicle belonged to a friend and he did not have a driver’s license. The officer then noticed a faint smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle.
The officer asked the driver how much he had to drink that night, and the driver said two beers. A second officer appeared on the scene and the driver told the second officer he had also smoked marijuana within the last couple of hours.
The officers placed the driver under arrest and the second officer found a pill bottle filled with suspected marijuana from the driver’s jacket. Officers also found a glass pipe on the driver’s seat and an open alcohol container behind the driver’s seat.
After transporting the driver to the Gig Harbor Police Department, a translator was called and told the driver he was under arrest for driving under the influence. The driver told the translator he actually had four beers instead of two. The original arresting officer then received a warrant to draw the driver’s blood at a nearby hospital for drug testing and soon after, transported the driver to Kitsap County jail.
