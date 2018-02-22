Peninsula High School strikes exclusive apparel deal with Adidas

Next time you attend a Peninsula High School sporting event, you might see something a bit different on the uniforms: Three stripes.
Peninsula is in the process of becoming an Adidas-exclusive branded school for its varsity sports. The process started over a year ago.
“An Adidas rep contacted us out of the blue and had interest in signing us to an all-school contract,” said Peninsula athletic director and head football coach Ross Filkins.
So Filkins took the proposal to ASB and they explored it further. Adidas put together a formal bid, which went against some competing bids from Nike and others. Adidas came out on top.
“We put together a committee, which voted unanimously to go with Adidas,” Filkins said. “They were very aggressive. They wanted to sign us as a school — that was very clear.”
And yes — they made a significant financial offer.
For schools, the sizable discount on apparel is often the most enticing part of entering into an exclusive deal with a specific apparel company. But for some schools, it’s not all so rosy.
Take Gig Harbor High School, for example. When GHHS athletic director Bob Werner floated a similar idea a few years back, he was met with resistance from several coaches.
“It wasn’t well received,” Werner said. “For at least half of the coaches, it was a negative. The economic benefit — at the time — was minor. It was nice but I didn’t want to force 50 percent of our coaches who didn’t want it to do it. I’d only do it if we had nearly everybody on board.”
But Filkins didn’t run into any pushback from the school’s coaches.
“That was really interesting,” Filkins said. “It was surprising how little pushback there was. It was a great team effort across the board. Certainly, there are individual programs that had history with vendors, but everybody went into it with fresh eyes. It was refreshing to see everyone come together, communicate and take a really open look at it. Once the offers were formalized, it was really clear.”
Filkins noticed a trend that emerged during the yearlong process. Time and time again, one thing became clear: The school wanted to unify.
“They wanted to define what our school colors were, what our logos are,” Filkins said. “They wanted to rebrand and unify.”
In the past, different Peninsula programs have used different shades of green, or different colors altogether. Now, Peninsula’s official colors with be green and white. The green will be a forest green, which has a specific color code in the Adidas system, so all sports teams will match.
The general consensus around the Peninsula community seems to be overwhelmingly positive regarding the decision. It probably helps that Adidas is continuing its growth in popularity.
“I didn’t realize how hot the Adidas brand is right now,” Filkins said. “That was an eye-opener. I’m extremely excited for our student-athletes. I’m excited because the kids are excited about it.”
Peninsula also receives some additional benefits with the contract: Some extra comp money, exclusive apparel not available to the general public and some throw-in items for big orders.
Some uniforms are already on the way: The football team will have new, Adidas uniforms for the 2018 season in the fall, while boys and girls golf, girls tennis and boys soccer will be sporting new, Adidas uniforms this spring.
