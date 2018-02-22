More than a meal: Youth group sees efforts in community fellowship

The Key Peninsula Lutheran Church community hall smelled like traditional, down-home barbecue and was a refuge for many on a chilly Saturday evening.
The church’s youth group held a free dinner — the first of a hopeful new program — for the community. The children, ranging in ages 11 to 19, spent the day cooking food, preparing the hall and acting as servers while they went table-to-table bringing dinner-goers plates of their best recipes.
“It’s a fun environment and I like helping out,” Austin Stubblefield, 11, said while working in the kitchen on some last-minute preparations. He takes a peek under some aluminum foil, and glances at the bacon macaroni and cheese. “This is the best dish.”
The youth group has taken over hosting free breakfasts and now a once-a-month free dinner at the church, which used to be run by the adult ministry. When grants and funding fell through, the free community meals were put on pause. Now that the church has a growing youth group, the kids and their church leaders decided to lend a hand.
Rob Haworth, owner of RNJ Smoked Meats, decided to form a youth group, acting as its youth leader, with the church in October. So far, he’s gained just over 30 students and hopes more local children will participate in weekly meet-ups and volunteering events.
“It helps keep kids off the street,” Haworth said. “We want to keep the doors open for all. I advertise youth group every week.”
Haworth said as a local parent, he sees the lack of resources for children on the Key Peninsula. The peninsula is mostly unincorporated Pierce County and a rural setting with businesses that are few and far in between. The local youths have school activities and local organization, The Red Barn Youth Center, which is a nonprofit focused on offering a safe place for local teens to gather and hang out. As for movie theaters, arcades and other family activities, the closest options are across the Purdy bridge.
“There is just not much to do out here,” Haworth said. “Besides roller skating or hanging outside. I want the kids to have a place to hangout together where they are safe.”
The free dinners, which will be held once a month, benefit more than the young volunteers. The Key Peninsula has a high rate of low-income families living on its banks. For many families, creating a meal every night can be a challenge. That’s why having a free dinner is a great way to help those who need food assistance, Haworth said.
“We see anywhere from 60 to 100 people at our breakfasts,” Haworth said. “I would expect we will see the same amount of people tonight, if not more.”
Haworth said he advertised the free meal on multiple Facebook pages and around the community to let anyone who needs a free meal know they are welcome at the church.
We like that it gives them something to do on a cold Saturday afternoon. They need more stuff like this so it’s really cool the youth stepped up. We’ve been out here for over 15 years and we haven’t had a lot like this (dinner) for people.
Tom Mose, longtime member of the Key Peninsula Lutheran Church
Anthony Grupp, 19, and his younger sister, Kaitlyn, 15, enjoy volunteering because they like seeing the people they are helping feed.
“I’ve done some volunteering now and then with local food banks,” Anthony Grupp said. “I wish there was more things like this for people my age. Lots of people come. I look at some of statistics of homelessness and there is a lot of people who could use a free meal for sure.”
By 5 p.m., the hall tables were filled and students started bringing plates to their patrons.
Not everyone who ate a meal on Saturday night were in need, some came to give the youth group support and to encourage future volunteerism.
Tom and Denise Mose are longtime members of the church and decided to come to the event and see how the kids’ first meal went.
“We want to support them,” Tom Mose said. “We like that it gives them something to do on a cold Saturday afternoon. They need more stuff like this so it’s really cool the youths stepped up. We’ve been out here for over 15 years and we haven’t had a lot like this (dinner) for people.”
Haworth said he has felt optimistic seeing how quickly the youth group has started to grow and participate more in the community.
“The dinner is just one thing,” Haworth said. “We also take the children to local organizations to volunteer and help those in need with chores around their houses. It’s a part of living out here.”
Times and dates for the once-monthly dinner and twice-monthly breakfasts at the church, 4213 Lackey Road, Lakebay, are available at kplclutheran.org.
Danielle Chastaine: 253-358-4155, @gateway_danie
