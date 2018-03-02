Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports for the week of Feb. 16-22

GIG HARBOR, Feb. 16 – 22
Total calls: 140
Motor vehicle accident
Feb. 16 — Crews responded to reports of an motor vehicle accident on Purdy Drive. A white van had struck and knocked down a Deprtment of Transportation light stanchion, which had fallen into the roadway and was blocking the northbound lanes of Purdy Drive. Crews found a single occupant with facial injuries. He said an animal ran in front of him and he swerved to miss it, causing him to lose control of his vehicle. Crews found he had a small abrasion to his forehead, and his nose was swollen and bleeding. He was transported for further care. Peninsula Light Company was called to confirm power to the light base was secured; crews maintained scene safety while the light pole was removed and a tow truck removed the van.
Heroin overdose
Feb. 17 — Crews responded to reports of a possible drug overdose. Police said they pulled a car over, and the driver and passenger swallowed heroin in an attempt to hide it from police. The driver would only respond with moans and head movement and seemed to be acting in an altered state, due to police presence and predicted arrest. He also gave police two different IDs, neither of which matched his appearance. He was transported for further care. The passenger said the driver gave her half of the heroin, she mixed it into her drink and consumed the liquid. She explained she had never taken heroin and felt dizzy. She also admitted to smoking meth earlier in the night. She was transported for further evaluation.
Finger trapped in hospital bed
Feb. 19 — Crews arrived at an urgent care facility to assist in a finger entrapment. A nurse was assembling hospital beds when her finger got caught in one of the height-adjustment pin holes in one of the legs. Her finger swelled up and she was unable to pull it back out. Crews noted that her finger was red and swollen. They applied ice, lubrication and elevated the finger in order to work the finger out of the hole. They were able to remove the finger from the bed and found no visible injuries. She was left in her own care.
Comments