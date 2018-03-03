Actresses, writers lend voices to 9 girls stories from around the globe in ‘Girl Rising’

“Girl Rising” is this month’s featured documentary from Meaningful Movies in Gig Harbor. The free showing is 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 9 at Agnus Dei Lutheran Church, 11051 Peacock Hill, Gig Harbor.
“Girl Rising” is a groundbreaking film which tells the stories of nine extraordinary girls from nine countries written by nine celebrated writers and narrated by nine renowned actresses, including “Quantico” actress Priyanka Chopra, Academy Award-winner Meryl Streep and Golden Globe Award-winner Kerry Washington. “Girl Rising” showcases the strength of the human spirit and the power of education to change the world.
After the movie, the guest speaker is Judy Arbogast, of global nonprofit Results. The nonprofit, grassroots advocacy group is a movement of passionate, committed everyday people, according to its website, who together, use their voices to influence political decisions that will bring an end to poverty.
Results volunteers receive training, support, and inspiration to become skilled advocates. In time, volunteers learn to effectively advise policy makers, guiding them towards decisions that improve access to education, health, and economic opportunity. Local chapters are in South Kitsap County/Gig Harbor, Bremerton and Tacoma. More information at (202) 783-7100 or results.org.
The Meaningful Movies Project is dedicated to connecting one person to one person at a time through rebuilding a storytelling tradition and fostering vital community dialogue. More information at meaningfulmovies.org. Donations accepted at the screening.
