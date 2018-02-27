A Pierce County SWAT team and Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies teamed up Thursday to arrest a man on firearms and narcotics charges on the Key Peninsula.
Deputies found meth, heroin and a sawed-off shotgun in his home. Now he’s in jail

By Craig Hill

February 27, 2018 01:12 PM

A Pierce County SWAT team and Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies teamed up Feb. 22 to arrest a Key Peninsula man on firearms and narcotics charges.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s SWAT team and deputies helped serve the warrant because of safety concerns, according to a statement posted on the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

Authorities were acting on information obtained by the Port Orchard Police Department.

A search of the home on the 14500 block of Holiday Drive Key Peninsula North turned up a sawed-off shotgun, other firearms, methamphetamine and heroin. Three adults were inside the home. A 39-year-old man was arrested on various drug and weapons charges and booked into Pierce County Jail.

