After state loss, Peninsula’s Frazier already looking to next season

After Peninsula’s 52-48 loss to Mount Spokane in the regional round of the Class 3A state tournament on Friday night at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Seahawks’ star Belle Frazier was clearly disappointed.
After all, she had just poured in 27 points, doing everything she possibly could to will her team to victory and secure a spot in the Tacoma Dome.
But there were other unmistakable emotions at play: Optimism. Hope. Anxiousness.
The program had just qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 1989, and while a variety of factors played into that — including an exciting brand of basketball from first-year head coach Mike Schick — Frazier’s play all season was the biggest catalyst.
Peninsula’s season had just ended in heartbreaking fashion, but Frazier was already thinking about the next season.
“I’m just excited,” Frazier said. “I’m already looking forward to next year.”
Frazier, who will be back next season for her senior season, is convinced this is just the start of something special for the team.
“I can feel it in my veins,” she said. “It’s coming. Next year is going to be something special.”
It reminded me of another Seahawk — albeit, a slightly more famous one. I thought of Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson after the 2012 NFC divisional round playoff loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Seahawks had just lost a 30-28 heartbreaker on a late field goal.
After the game, Wilson was already looking forward to the next season.
We all know what happened next. The Seahawks went on to clobber the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, capturing the franchise’s first-ever title.
I’m not saying Peninsula will win the state title next year, but getting to the Dome will be a realistic expectation for the Seahawks.
“We do have a really young team, so it’s only going to help us,” Schick said. “(Frazier) is the leader of it and she’s going to get those girls in the gym. I wouldn’t doubt if they were in there on Monday, ready to go.”
Frazier, more than being naturally gifted, is a hard worker. After the loss, she talked about the offseason grind in a way that made it sound glamorous.
I remember during the summer, I stopped in to catch a few minutes of a Peninsula High boys basketball camp. Peninsula boys’ coach Matt Robles was there, along with most of the boys players, teaching the young campers the fundamentals of the game. Guess who else was there?
Frazier.
She didn’t care that it was a boys basketball camp. She just loves to be around the game. She is, by all accounts, a total basketball junkie.
“I’m already thinking about next year, thinking about the grind,” Frazier said. “We’re going to be back next year and we’ll be even stronger.”
I don’t know about anyone else, but I’m inclined to take her at her word.
Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon
