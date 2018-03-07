Gig Harbor police reports for the week of March 8

Fake employee attempts to steal merchandise
Feb. 23 – Gig Harbor police were dispatched to Costco on Harbor Hill Drive around 8:10 p.m. in response to a call about two women in the store attempting to steal items. Dispatch told police the two suspects attempted to leave the store but employees blocked the exits.
When police arrived they contacted the store manager, who pointed out one of the suspects who was standing near the food court. The manager said the woman had stolen underwear and placed them in her purse. An officer made contact with the first suspect and placed her under arrest. She told the officer the stolen goods were in her purse. The officer found two packages of men’s boxer briefs, one of which was opened.
A second officer arrived on scene and located the second female suspect near a candy aisle by the check stands. The officer was told by dispatch that the second suspect had stolen an employee’s jacket and was wearing it in the store. The officer contacted the suspect and placed her under arrest in handcuffs. An employee told the officer she was placing clothes on the shelves and had put her personal, silver NorthFace jacket on the cart. The witness saw the second suspect grab her jacket, put it on and walk away. The employee told police they would find Chapstick and $25 in the pockets of the jacket. Police found the items in the jacket on the suspect. Police searched the second suspect’s purse and found a DKNY sports bra, cranberry pill supplements, green tea liquid supplements, a BK Essentials book and Puma women’s shoes.
Never miss a local story.
The suspect told police a friend was supposed to be waiting in the parking lot to give her a ride, but police could not find the other suspect driver. The police also found the second female suspect had an employee Costco card from a former employee, which was how the two women were able to enter the store. The manager called the former employee who said her Costco card and other items had been stolen out of her car in Gig Harbor over a year ago. The women were booked into Tacoma and Kitsap County jail.
Yelling will get you nowhere
Feb. 23 — Two Gig Harbor police officers were dispatched to Albertsons on 51st Avenue around 12:25 p.m. in regards to a shoplift in progress. Dispatch told police a male had walked out of the store with liquor that he did not pay for. The manager had followed the suspect outside and had the suspect’s license plate number. The number belonged to a white Grand Prix with large rims.
Dispatch told the officers the license plate number was registered to an address in Tacoma and the car was headed towards the roundabouts that lead to state Route 16. One officer decided to wait by the Wollochet freeway entrance to see if the suspect’s car would pass. The second officer was driving on SR 16 when he saw the car pass him, driving toward Tacoma.
The first officer near Wollochet Drive saw the same car matching the description and began to pursue the suspect. The suspected car made a stop near the Olympic Drive exit, making the officer nervous, so the officer also stopped and decided to approach the vehicle.
The officer looked inside the car and saw multiple Jack Daniels bottles in the front seat and multiple vodka bottles in the rear seat. The driver began to yell at the officer asking why he was being pulled over. The officer advised the driver to stop yelling, to turn off the car and place the keys on the hood of the car. The officer then asked the suspect to keep his hands on the steering wheel while a second police unit arrived on the scene.
When the officer explained to the suspect that he was suspected of shoplifting, the man became angry and started yelling and calling the officer names. The officer asked him to calm down but the suspect attempted to remove his sweatshirt. The officer told the suspect to keep his sweatshirt on. The officer noticed the label of a liquor bottle in the hood of the sweatshirt. The suspect said he had never seen the bottle and claimed the officer had placed the bottle in his shirt.
When the second officer arrived the police removed the suspect from his vehicle and placed him in handcuffs. The suspect then asked if he was honest with police if they would just cite him and release him. The officers asked what he had planned to do with the alcohol and the suspect said he was homeless and was hoping to sell the alcohol for some money.
While one officer waited for a tow truck to pick up the suspect’s vehicle, the other officer escorted the suspect in his car back to Albertsons. The officer met with the store manager to ask what had happened. The manager told police a customer had seen the suspect take two trips to the liquor aisle and take liquor bottles. When the manager tried to contact the suspect, he ignored the manager and walked to his car near KeyBank. The manager had video footage of the suspect walking in the store and leaving with the stolen liquor. The estimated amount of the liquor was $477.05. The suspect was taken to Kitsap County Jail.
Why did the suspect cross the freeway? To get away from the police.
Feb. 24 — Two Gig Harbor police officers were dispatched to Safeway on Point Fosdick Drive around 3:10 p.m. in response to a theft. When officers arrived on scene, the loss-prevention manager explained a man had attempted to steal several bottles of alcohol. The suspect was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket and was last seen running towards Michaels near SR 16.
Another Gig Harbor deputy was in the area and saw the suspect running across the overpass. The other two officers caught him at the overpass and placed him under arrest and went back to Safeway. When officers asked the suspect for his name, he gave a false name and birthday. When police found his real name, he said he had a felony warrant out for him. The store manager said he attempted to confront the suspect when he tried to leave. The suspect ignored the manager, dropped a backpack and started to flee. The suspect was transported to Kitsap County jail.
Trouble down at the saloon
Feb. 24 — Gig Harbor police officers responded to a call about a fight at the Half Time Saloon on Point Fosdick Drive around 10:24 p.m. Dispatch told officers the bar’s security had a suspect pinned to the ground in a headlock. When police arrived, they placed the suspect in handcuffs.
The suspect said he was willing to talk to police and repeatedly said “I (messed) up,” to officers. The suspect admitted he drank too much alcohol and did not remember fighting with the bar security. The security officer told police the suspect had been yelling at other bar patrons, causing issues. When security approached the suspect to tell him he was yelling, the suspect began throwing punches. The security officer was able to tackle the suspect and pin him to the ground.
The suspect was given a one-year trespass to the bar, and was told if he returns within that time frame, he will be arrested. After receiving a citation, he was released onsite to a friend and was picked up by a taxi.
While officers were interviewing witnesses, officers talked with the man’s wife. The wife was visibly intoxicated, and she gave her driver’s license to officers. An officer looked up her information and found she had two misdemeanor warrants out for her arrest for driving under the influence and failure to obey a police officer. Both warrants totaled $30,500. The officer gave the wife a Breathalyzer test which resulted in a .226 percent BAC. The wife was placed in handcuffs and transported to Pierce County Jail.
Two arrests for the price of one
Feb. 25 —A Gig Harbor police officer was on patrol on Borgen Boulevard at 10:30 a.m. when they observed a black GMC Yukon XL traveling west on Borgen. The officer realized the same GMC had been stopped multiple times for traffic violations. The officer ran the license plates number, confirmed his suspicions and activated his overhead lights.
The officer stopped the vehicle and recognized the female driver. There was also a male passenger and two younger passengers in the backseat. The driver did not have a driver’s license and provided a state ID to the officer. The officer informed the driver she would be receiving multiple citations. While the officer was filling out citations, he asked the passenger if he could drive the car, but the passenger said he did not have a driver’s license. When the passenger gave his first name, police checked their sources for the driver’s known associates. The passenger was found in police records with two unconfirmed misdemeanor warrants through district court for $20,000 each. The passenger was contacted about the warrants and placed under arrest.
The passenger was transported to Pierce County jail. The driver was given the citations and her car was impounded. Police noted the same vehicle had been stopped for no registration or driver’s license more than five times since 2016.
How did I get to Gig Harbor?
March 3 — Gig Harbor police officers were dispatched to Dorotich Street in the 8000 block at 4:11 a.m. for a man who was seen slumped over in a red car.
When officers arrived, they saw the male subject with the driver door open and slumped over the driver seat with a can of Budweiser beer between his legs and the car running. The police began to nudge the subject and it took a few tries to wake him. When officers asked the subject if he knew where he was at, the man spoke but it didn’t make any sense to the reporting officers. The officer asked the driver to exit the vehicle and he spoke again incoherently. When the subject exited his vehicle, he was unsteady. Officers smelled strong odors of alcohol and saw the subject’s face was flush and his eyes were red, droopy and watery. The officers place the man under arrest for driving under the influence.
The officer placed the man in his patrol car and searched him for weapons. The officer found the man’s wallet, and began to read him his rights. After three tries, the man said he understood his rights. When the subject asked why he was in the police car and then immediately complained that the handcuffs were hurting him. When the officer told the man to get out so he could check the handcuffs the subject began to yell at the officer and call him names.
The officer escorted the suspect to the Gig Harbor Police Department. In the interview room the police asked the suspect if he had anything in his mouth. The suspect refused to open his mouth and said if he was released from his handcuffs he would kick the officer’s teeth in. The officer said he would not release the suspect and was able to convince him to open his mouth.
After the suspect talked to an attorney, he agreed to a Breathalyzer test. After a few tests, the suspect was released from his handcuffs to sign his DUI arrest report. He looked at the officer’s uniform and read out loud “Gig Harbor” then he asked the officer if he was in Gig Harbor. When the officer said yes, the man asked the officer how he ended up in Gig Harbor. The officer did not have an answer for him. The man was transported and placed in Kitsap County jail.
Leaving troubled friends behind
March 3 — Gig Harbor police were dispatched to Safeway on Point Fosdick Drive at 2:58 p.m. for a shoplifting call. Dispatch told the officer the loss-prevention manager had a woman in custody for potentially stealing merchandise. Dispatch also advised a tan Chevy Blazer was the associated vehicle and a male suspect was inside the car with a 19-month-old child.
When the officer arrived he did not see the Chevy in the parking lot. The officer contacted the manager who had the detained woman in the loss-prevention office.
The first female suspect was seen placing four alcohol bottles in her purse. The first female suspect then met up with a second female suspect and attempted to exit the store.
The officer placed the first female suspect in handcuffs and asked her if she had any money. When she said no, the officer asked if she planned to resell the alcohol for money. The woman said no, she was an alcoholic stealing the liquor for her boyfriend. The woman was placed in Kitsap County jail.
During this time, two other Gig Harbor officers made contact with the second female suspect and the male suspect in the Chevy Blazer near Kohls. The other officers said there was no evidence the second female suspect or the male suspect were involved in the theft.
Comments